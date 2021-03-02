Georgia National Fair set to return this fall with ‘new surprises’

The Georgia National Fair midway pictured here in 2019 Telegraph archives

The Georgia National Fair, the largest gathering of its kind in these parts, is set to return in October, officials announced Tuesday.

A post on the fair’s Facebook page said the annual fall event in Perry will run for 11 days, Oct. 7 through Oct. 17.

This year’s fair will include what the announcement described as “new surprises that you’re not going to want to miss.” The announcement did not elaborate.

Officials also said they would be “sharing some big announcements ... in the weeks to come.”

Last year’s fair was canceled in August, two months before the fair was to open, because of the coronavirus pandemic.