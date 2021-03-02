Local

Georgia National Fair set to return this fall with ‘new surprises’

The Georgia National Fair midway pictured here in 2019
The Georgia National Fair midway pictured here in 2019 Telegraph archives
Perry

The Georgia National Fair, the largest gathering of its kind in these parts, is set to return in October, officials announced Tuesday.

A post on the fair’s Facebook page said the annual fall event in Perry will run for 11 days, Oct. 7 through Oct. 17.

This year’s fair will include what the announcement described as “new surprises that you’re not going to want to miss.” The announcement did not elaborate.

Officials also said they would be “sharing some big announcements ... in the weeks to come.”

Last year’s fair was canceled in August, two months before the fair was to open, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Local

Editor’s note: Delayed delivery of Monday print editions

March 01, 2021 2:40 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service