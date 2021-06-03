Houston & Peach
These Houston County restaurants ace recent health inspections with zero violations
Most Houston County restaurants earned “A’s” on recent health inspections, including multiple eateries with perfect scores of 100.
Other restaurants earned “B’s” - with none receiving a “C” or a failing grade of “U” from May 1 to May 30, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal.
State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.
Restaurants and food trucks earning perfect scores include:
- Cuban Island Cafe restaurant and food truck, 402 Ga. 247, Suite 300, Bonaire
- SnoBiz, 4493 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins
- Hazards on the Green, 901 Carroll St., Perry
- Teriyaki Japan, Houston County Galleria, Centerville
- Sonny’s BBQ, 1001 St. Patrick’s Drive, Perry
- Happy China, 117 Russell Parkway, Suite B, Warner Robins
- China Wok, 827 North Houston Road, Suite A, Warner Robins
- One Night Stand Catering, 6015 Watson Blvd., Suite 420, Warner Robins
- Wok N Roll, 789 Ga. 96, Suite 2G, Bonaire
- Rock N Roll Sushi, 3010 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- American Philly & Wings, 819 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins
- Atlanta Bread Company, 2624 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 1882 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins
- Peking Garden & Sushi, 3070 Watson Blvd., Suite 500, Warner Robins
- Luna Taqueria, 3035 Watson Blvd., Suite 1, Warner Robins
- Olive Garden, 3020 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- Bodega Brew, 1025 Ball St., Perry
- Chick-fil-A, Houston County Galleria, Centerville
- Greek Village, 1801 Watson Blvd., Suite E, Warner Robins
- Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 107 Perimeter Road, Perry
- Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill at 4025 Watson Blvd., Suite 160
- Wing Town, 1807 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- El Cotija Mexican Restaurant, 109 Margie Drive, Warner Robins
- Nu-Way at 1215 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins
- The Taco Shed, 100 Ga. 247, Warner Robins
- Kona Ice of Houston County food truck
Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less. The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.
