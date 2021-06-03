These Houston County restaurants ace recent health inspections with zero violations

Most Houston County restaurants earned “A’s” on recent health inspections, including multiple eateries with perfect scores of 100.

Other restaurants earned “B’s” - with none receiving a “C” or a failing grade of “U” from May 1 to May 30, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Restaurants and food trucks earning perfect scores include:

Cuban Island Cafe restaurant and food truck, 402 Ga. 247, Suite 300, Bonaire

SnoBiz, 4493 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

Hazards on the Green, 901 Carroll St., Perry

Teriyaki Japan, Houston County Galleria, Centerville

Sonny’s BBQ, 1001 St. Patrick’s Drive, Perry

Happy China, 117 Russell Parkway, Suite B, Warner Robins

China Wok, 827 North Houston Road, Suite A, Warner Robins

One Night Stand Catering, 6015 Watson Blvd., Suite 420, Warner Robins

Wok N Roll, 789 Ga. 96, Suite 2G, Bonaire

Rock N Roll Sushi, 3010 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

American Philly & Wings, 819 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

Atlanta Bread Company, 2624 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 1882 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

Peking Garden & Sushi, 3070 Watson Blvd., Suite 500, Warner Robins

Luna Taqueria, 3035 Watson Blvd., Suite 1, Warner Robins

Olive Garden, 3020 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Bodega Brew, 1025 Ball St., Perry

Chick-fil-A, Houston County Galleria, Centerville

Greek Village, 1801 Watson Blvd., Suite E, Warner Robins

Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 107 Perimeter Road, Perry

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill at 4025 Watson Blvd., Suite 160

Wing Town, 1807 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant, 109 Margie Drive, Warner Robins

Nu-Way at 1215 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

The Taco Shed, 100 Ga. 247, Warner Robins

Kona Ice of Houston County food truck

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less. The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.