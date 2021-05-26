Houston & Peach

May Days on the Midway runs through Memorial Day. Here’s what to know before you go

May Days on the Midway opened up last week to rave reviews as Middle Georgians lined up for food trucks and more than 40 carnival rides.

The inaugural carnival runs through Memorial Day in Perry at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to go:

Here’s a partial list of vendors:

The May Days on the Midway event is a preview of sorts for the Georgia National Fair, scheduled for Oct. 7-17.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service