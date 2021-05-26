Houston & Peach
May Days on the Midway runs through Memorial Day. Here’s what to know before you go
May Days on the Midway opened up last week to rave reviews as Middle Georgians lined up for food trucks and more than 40 carnival rides.
The inaugural carnival runs through Memorial Day in Perry at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to go:
- Parking and admission are free only at the west gate entrance.
The carnival will run 5-11 p.m on weekdays, noon to midnight on weekends and, on Memorial Day, from noon to 11 p.m.
- Rides cost $1.50 apiece; you can purchase 11 tickets for $15, 22 for $25 and 55 for $55. Unlimited access to rides costs $25 for weekdays and $30 on weekends and Memorial Day
- Some of the rides include Speed, the Indy 500, Stinger, Sky Flyer, Music Express, Super Himalaya, and Galaxy.
- Dozens of vendors at the carnival have options for the whole family: Guests can enjoy a variety of foods from seafood dishes, chicken on a stick, fried candies, funnel cake, cinnamon rolls, smoothies, candy apples, turkey legs and more.
Here’s a partial list of vendors:
- U Do It Slush Factory
- Reithoffer Treat Street and Sweet Spot
- Juleel’s Concessions
- Pizza by the Slice
- Moose Joose Slush
- Peach Tower
- Icee
- Deb’s Bacon
- Rico’s Mexican Grill
- RC Lemonade
- Pugh Cafe, the Grill, Bigfoot, Funnel, Cake and The Chicken
- Push Pretzel House
- Belcher Fruit
- WC Concessions
- Charlie’s Bloomin’ Onions
- Lamkin Pina Colada
- Lemonade and More
Bow Ben Concessions
The May Days on the Midway event is a preview of sorts for the Georgia National Fair, scheduled for Oct. 7-17.
