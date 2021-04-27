May Days on the Midway kicks off next month at Georgia National Fairgrounds

Middle Georgians will get a chance to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the Georgia National Fairgrounds early this year, thanks to the May Days on the Midway.

The free carnival — held at the same location as the annual fall Georgia National Fair — features more than 40 rides, carnival-style games and, of course, your favorite fair food.

“We are really excited to be able to host an event again for the public,” said Keaton Walker, chief marketing & business development officer at the fairgrounds. “This is going to be a great way to kick off the summer, and graduation and give people the opportunity to enjoy their time with family and friends.”

While admission is free, attendees will need to purchase armbands for rides. Armbands are $25 Monday through Friday, $30 Saturdays and Sundays and Memorial Day, while individual rides are $1.50 each.

The carnival will run May 20-31 and will be open Monday through Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to midnight and from noon to 11 p.m. on Memorial Day.

For more information, visit the Georgia National Fairgrounds website gnfa.com.