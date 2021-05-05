Multiple Houston County restaurants ace recent health inspections. Here’s a list

Multiple Houston County restaurants earned perfect scores during their most recent health inspections.

Most of the restaurants within the county scored “A’s” while less than a dozen received “Bs” in the span of April 1 to April 30, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal.

No restaurant received a “C” or a failing grade of “U.” The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Top scorers

Restaurants earning perfect scores include:

Anna’s Asian Cafe, 1117 Ga. 96, Suite 108, Kathleen

The Swanson, 933 Carroll St, Perry

Cook Out, 113 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

Chick-fil-A, 1363 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry

The Perfect Pear, 922 Carroll St., Perry

White Diamond Grill, 497 Ga. 247, Bonaire

Props, 1289 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins

Fish N Chicken, 114 A Manor Court, Warner Robins

Gregg’s Mexican Restaurant 2.0, 312 South Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins

Tbreak Pho & Boba, 4027 Watson Blvd., Suite 100, Warner Robins

Chick-fil-A, 3000 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Between Friends Coffee Shop & Cafe, 1080 Ga. 96, Suite 100

Cake ‘n Shake, 115 Margie Drive, Suite A, Warner Robins

China Express, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood, 2097 Watson Blvd., Suite 1-A, Warner Robins

Mini Dixie Donuts, 4027 Watson Blvd., Suite 220, Warner Robins

Food trucks

Also earning perfect scores were several food trucks that operate in Houston County, including:

The Foodie King

Krab Kingz of Central Georgia

Smoke South Craft BBQ & Catering

Shiver Shack Shaved Iced

Scott Boys Smokin’ BBQ

Sofrito Fusion Food Truck (base of operation) and Sofrito-Pinky J Shaved Ice

Additionally, T J & Son Foods, a catering service, earned a 100.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

An “A” is given for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” A score of 80 to 89 is considered “satisfactory compliance” for a grade of “B,” while a “C” is given for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.