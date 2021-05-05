Houston & Peach
Multiple Houston County restaurants ace recent health inspections. Here’s a list
Multiple Houston County restaurants earned perfect scores during their most recent health inspections.
Most of the restaurants within the county scored “A’s” while less than a dozen received “Bs” in the span of April 1 to April 30, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal.
No restaurant received a “C” or a failing grade of “U.” The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.
Top scorers
Restaurants earning perfect scores include:
- Anna’s Asian Cafe, 1117 Ga. 96, Suite 108, Kathleen
- The Swanson, 933 Carroll St, Perry
- Cook Out, 113 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins
- Chick-fil-A, 1363 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry
- The Perfect Pear, 922 Carroll St., Perry
- White Diamond Grill, 497 Ga. 247, Bonaire
- Props, 1289 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins
- Fish N Chicken, 114 A Manor Court, Warner Robins
- Gregg’s Mexican Restaurant 2.0, 312 South Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins
- Tbreak Pho & Boba, 4027 Watson Blvd., Suite 100, Warner Robins
- Chick-fil-A, 3000 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- Between Friends Coffee Shop & Cafe, 1080 Ga. 96, Suite 100
- Cake ‘n Shake, 115 Margie Drive, Suite A, Warner Robins
- China Express, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry
- Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood, 2097 Watson Blvd., Suite 1-A, Warner Robins
- Mini Dixie Donuts, 4027 Watson Blvd., Suite 220, Warner Robins
Food trucks
Also earning perfect scores were several food trucks that operate in Houston County, including:
- The Foodie King
- Krab Kingz of Central Georgia
- Smoke South Craft BBQ & Catering
- Shiver Shack Shaved Iced
- Scott Boys Smokin’ BBQ
- Sofrito Fusion Food Truck (base of operation) and Sofrito-Pinky J Shaved Ice
Additionally, T J & Son Foods, a catering service, earned a 100.
State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.
An “A” is given for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” A score of 80 to 89 is considered “satisfactory compliance” for a grade of “B,” while a “C” is given for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.
