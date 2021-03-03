These Houston County restaurants got top scores in latest health inspection

More than a dozen Houston County restaurants earned perfect scores at their most recent health inspections.

Almost all of the restaurants within the county scored “A’s” while a few received “Bs” in the span of Feb. 1 to 28, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal.

No restaurant received a “C” or a failing grade of “U.” The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Restaurants, including food trucks and catering services, that scored 100 include:

Fish N Chicken, 114 A Manor Court, Warner Robins

Larry’s Giant Subs, 789 Ga. 96, Unit 1-F, Bonaire

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe, 1201 Sunset Ave., Perry

McCall’s Tastes to Remember, 1001 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

La Dulce Vida 1538 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

El Bronco, 2067 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Chick-fil-A, 3000 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Jalisco Grill, 1023 St. Patrick Drive, Perry

Cake ‘n Shake, 115 Margie Drive, Suite A, Warner Robins

Gregg’s Mexican Restaurant 2.0 (Pace Family Mexican), 312 South Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant, 402 Ga. 247, Suite 1200, Bonaire

Cluck-N-Waffles, 6011 Watson Blvd., Suite 380, Warner Robins (Byron mailing address)

Christina Cafe and Kitchen, 114 A Manor Court, Warner Robins

Q Time Barbecue, 1205 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins

D&D Burger, Wings and Things, 1758 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering and Mobile, 102 South Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

An “A” is given for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” A score of 80 to 89 is considered “satisfactory compliance” for a grade of “B,” while a “C” is given for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.