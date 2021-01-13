Multiple Houston County restaurants earn a perfect score on health inspection reports

Restaurants in Houston County once again earned high marks during the last round of inspections as 2020 drew to a close.

Multiple restaurants had perfect scores of 100 while others received an “A” for excellence for compliance with the Georgia Department of Health’s rules and regulations for food safety.

Not a single restaurant received a grade lower than a “B” during the time span of Nov. 24-Dec. 31, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal. The list generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Restaurants with perfect scores:

Liz Southern Cooking & Catering, 1746 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

The Swanson, 933 Carroll St., Perry

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 4086, Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Houston Lake Country Club and it’s lounge, 100 Champions Way, Perry

Luna Taqueria, 3035 Watson Blvd., Suite 1, Warner Robins

Peking Garden & Sushi, 3070 Watson Blvd., Suite 500, Warner Robins

American Philly & Wings, 819 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

Moe’z Tropical Cuisine, 800 Elberta Road, Suite 100, Warner Robins

Choice Pizzeria, 705 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins

Taco’s & More, 1238 Houston Lake Road, Suite 7, Warner Robins

D&D Burger, Wings & Things and its food truck, 1758 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Christina Cafe & Kitchen, 114 A Manor Court, Warner Robins

China King Restaurant, 273 Perry Parkway, Suite E, Perry

Greek Village, 1801 Watson Blvd., Suite E, Warner Robins

Bodega Brew, 1025 Ball St., Perry

Salsa’s Mexican Grill and its food truck, 738 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

QTime Barbecue, 1205 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins

Ocean Seafood Market, 1754 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 107 Perimeter Road, Perry

Yami Yami, 770 Ga 96, Suite 245, Bonaire

Cluck N Waffles, 6011 Watson Blvd., Suite 380, Byron

Schultze’s Old Fashioned Soda Shop, 757 Carroll St., Perry

Top Wok, 1244 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Scoring system

A score of 69 and below is considered unsatisfactory, receiving a letter grade of “U.” A “C” grade, based on a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide. The Telegraph only lists the lowest scores if they are below 80.