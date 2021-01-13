Houston & Peach

Multiple Houston County restaurants earn a perfect score on health inspection reports

Restaurants in Houston County once again earned high marks during the last round of inspections as 2020 drew to a close.

Multiple restaurants had perfect scores of 100 while others received an “A” for excellence for compliance with the Georgia Department of Health’s rules and regulations for food safety.

Not a single restaurant received a grade lower than a “B” during the time span of Nov. 24-Dec. 31, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal. The list generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Restaurants with perfect scores:

Scoring system

A score of 69 and below is considered unsatisfactory, receiving a letter grade of “U.” A “C” grade, based on a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide. The Telegraph only lists the lowest scores if they are below 80.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers breaking news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service