Multiple Houston County restaurants earn a perfect score on health inspection reports
Restaurants in Houston County once again earned high marks during the last round of inspections as 2020 drew to a close.
Multiple restaurants had perfect scores of 100 while others received an “A” for excellence for compliance with the Georgia Department of Health’s rules and regulations for food safety.
Not a single restaurant received a grade lower than a “B” during the time span of Nov. 24-Dec. 31, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal. The list generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.
Restaurants with perfect scores:
- Liz Southern Cooking & Catering, 1746 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- The Swanson, 933 Carroll St., Perry
- Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 4086, Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- Houston Lake Country Club and it’s lounge, 100 Champions Way, Perry
- Luna Taqueria, 3035 Watson Blvd., Suite 1, Warner Robins
- Peking Garden & Sushi, 3070 Watson Blvd., Suite 500, Warner Robins
- American Philly & Wings, 819 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins
- Moe’z Tropical Cuisine, 800 Elberta Road, Suite 100, Warner Robins
- Choice Pizzeria, 705 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins
- Taco’s & More, 1238 Houston Lake Road, Suite 7, Warner Robins
- D&D Burger, Wings & Things and its food truck, 1758 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- Christina Cafe & Kitchen, 114 A Manor Court, Warner Robins
- China King Restaurant, 273 Perry Parkway, Suite E, Perry
- Greek Village, 1801 Watson Blvd., Suite E, Warner Robins
- Bodega Brew, 1025 Ball St., Perry
- Salsa’s Mexican Grill and its food truck, 738 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins
- QTime Barbecue, 1205 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins
- Ocean Seafood Market, 1754 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
- Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 107 Perimeter Road, Perry
- Yami Yami, 770 Ga 96, Suite 245, Bonaire
- Cluck N Waffles, 6011 Watson Blvd., Suite 380, Byron
- Schultze’s Old Fashioned Soda Shop, 757 Carroll St., Perry
- Top Wok, 1244 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
Scoring system
A score of 69 and below is considered unsatisfactory, receiving a letter grade of “U.” A “C” grade, based on a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide. The Telegraph only lists the lowest scores if they are below 80.
