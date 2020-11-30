Houston County health inspections: More than 30 restaurants got perfect scores

Restaurants in Houston County scored well on their health inspections from October-November. No restaurant inspected received a score lower than 80, and Houston County had more than two dozen restaurants with perfect scores.

The Telegraph has compiled a list of the 33 restaurants in Houston County with a score of 100 from Oct. 1-Nov. 23 through the Department of Public Health’s health inspection search portal. The lists include restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Any score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory. The letter grade “C,” a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide. The Telegraph only lists the lowest scores if they are below 80.

Restaurants in Warner Robins that received a perfect score

Bertha’s Kitchen at 112 Rose St.

Casa Mexico at 866 Highway 96

Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse at 733 Russell Parkway

Decadent Coffee and Dessert Bar at 1057 Highway 96

El Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant at 1224 Russell Parkway

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood at 2907 Watson Blvd.

JJ Teriyaki at 2197 Watson Blvd.

Khan at 1998 Watson Blvd.

Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi at 1057 Highway 96

Luna Taqueria at 3035 Watson Blvd.

Martin’s BBQ at 102 South Armed Forces Blvd.

Mike’s Hotdogs and Hamburgers at 823 Russell Parkway

Mini Dixie Donuts at 4027 Watson Blvd.

Moose Lodge at 417 Nelson Drive

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ at 2050 Watson Blvd.

Seoul House Korean Restaurant at 128 Manor Court

Smokes Bar & Grill at 1249 Russell Parkway

The Butcher Shop at 1057 Highway 96

The Lodge at 200 South Kimberly Road

The Taco Shed at 100 A Highway 247 South

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles at 1281 South Houston Lake Road

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Other restaurants in Houston County to receive high scores

Cuban Island Cafe at 402 Highway 247, Bonaire

Levi’s Grill at 198 Old Perry Road, Bonaire

White Diamond Grill at 497 Highway 247, Bonaire

Wine and Beer Bar at 774 Georgia Highway 96, Bonaire

Krab Kingz of Central Georgia at 177 Gleneagle Dive, Byron

Anderson’s Bakery & Catering at 104 Heard Road, Kathleen

The Foodie King at 301 Club Villa Court, Kathleen

Chile Street Eats at 1513 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry

Jalisco Grill at 273 Perry Parkway, Perry

Oil Lamp Restaurant at 401 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry

Oliver Hazard’s on the Green at 901 Carroll St., Perry

O Taste and See at 400 Riley St., Perry