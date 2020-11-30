Macon Telegraph Logo
Houston County health inspections: More than 30 restaurants got perfect scores

Restaurants in Houston County scored well on their health inspections from October-November. No restaurant inspected received a score lower than 80, and Houston County had more than two dozen restaurants with perfect scores.

The Telegraph has compiled a list of the 33 restaurants in Houston County with a score of 100 from Oct. 1-Nov. 23 through the Department of Public Health’s health inspection search portal. The lists include restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Any score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory. The letter grade “C,” a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide. The Telegraph only lists the lowest scores if they are below 80.

Restaurants in Warner Robins that received a perfect score

Other restaurants in Houston County to receive high scores

