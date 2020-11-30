Restaurant News & Reviews
Houston County health inspections: More than 30 restaurants got perfect scores
Restaurants in Houston County scored well on their health inspections from October-November. No restaurant inspected received a score lower than 80, and Houston County had more than two dozen restaurants with perfect scores.
The Telegraph has compiled a list of the 33 restaurants in Houston County with a score of 100 from Oct. 1-Nov. 23 through the Department of Public Health’s health inspection search portal. The lists include restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.
Any score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory. The letter grade “C,” a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide. The Telegraph only lists the lowest scores if they are below 80.
Restaurants in Warner Robins that received a perfect score
Bertha’s Kitchen at 112 Rose St.
Casa Mexico at 866 Highway 96
Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse at 733 Russell Parkway
Decadent Coffee and Dessert Bar at 1057 Highway 96
El Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant at 1224 Russell Parkway
Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood at 2907 Watson Blvd.
JJ Teriyaki at 2197 Watson Blvd.
Khan at 1998 Watson Blvd.
Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi at 1057 Highway 96
Luna Taqueria at 3035 Watson Blvd.
Martin’s BBQ at 102 South Armed Forces Blvd.
Mike’s Hotdogs and Hamburgers at 823 Russell Parkway
Mini Dixie Donuts at 4027 Watson Blvd.
Moose Lodge at 417 Nelson Drive
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ at 2050 Watson Blvd.
Seoul House Korean Restaurant at 128 Manor Court
Smokes Bar & Grill at 1249 Russell Parkway
The Butcher Shop at 1057 Highway 96
The Lodge at 200 South Kimberly Road
The Taco Shed at 100 A Highway 247 South
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles at 1281 South Houston Lake Road
Other restaurants in Houston County to receive high scores
Cuban Island Cafe at 402 Highway 247, Bonaire
Levi’s Grill at 198 Old Perry Road, Bonaire
White Diamond Grill at 497 Highway 247, Bonaire
Wine and Beer Bar at 774 Georgia Highway 96, Bonaire
Krab Kingz of Central Georgia at 177 Gleneagle Dive, Byron
Anderson’s Bakery & Catering at 104 Heard Road, Kathleen
The Foodie King at 301 Club Villa Court, Kathleen
Chile Street Eats at 1513 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry
Jalisco Grill at 273 Perry Parkway, Perry
Oil Lamp Restaurant at 401 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry
Oliver Hazard’s on the Green at 901 Carroll St., Perry
O Taste and See at 400 Riley St., Perry
