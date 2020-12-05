Macon Telegraph Logo
Second suspect charged with murder in west Macon apartment complex shooting

A second suspect has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting outside a west Macon apartment complex.

Devin Smiley, 21, turned himself into sheriff’s investigators late Friday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office news release. He’s also being held on a charge of party to a crime.

Romero Gonzalez, 49, was shot to death Nov. 22 at the Riverbend Apartments on Mercer University Drive. Several men were gathered around his car when shots rang out. Sheriff’s investigators determined that the motive was robbery.

Jamal DeShawn Roundtree, 22, was charged with murder and party to a crime Thursday in connection to the killing.

A third man, Guadalupa Hernandez Perez, 37, was initially charged with murder the day after the shooting, but the charge was dropped. He remains jailed on an “immigration offense,” jail records show.

