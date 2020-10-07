Macon Telegraph Logo
Pedestrian struck, killed on Ga. 247 identified

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Tuesday on Ga. 247 in Houston County.

The incident happened on Ga. 247 southbound at Green Street, according to a 9:04 p.m. Tweet from the Georgia Department of Transportation West Central.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Lonnie Kendrick, said Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin.

Kendrick had lived with his sister on Green Street and was about two miles from home when he was killed, Galpin said.

Kendrick, who likely died instantly, was pronounced on scene at 8:36 p.m. from multiple trauma injuries, Galpin said.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division is investigating.

Becky Purser
