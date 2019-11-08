Traffic alert: Double-lane closure on northbound Ga. 247 starts Friday night in Bibb

Northbound motorists along a stretch of Ga. 247 can expect three lanes to narrow to one Friday night through early Sunday morning as part of state bridge replacement project.

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close two northbound lanes of Ga. 247 from Hawkinsville Road to Houston Avenue in southern Bibb County.

The double-lane closure is expected to be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Road crews will be widening the right shoulders of the northbound lanes as part of a $22.7 million project to replace eight bridges on Ga. 247, said Penny Brooks, GDOT spokeswoman. Four of the bridges are on the south side and four are on the north side of Ga. 247.

“Basically, we’re going through a lot of bridge either refurbishment or replacement,” Brooks said. “We had a lot of bridges that were built in the 50s, 60s and 70s — not just in Georgia but the whole county.

“And so now, most of our bridges are at least 50 years old, if not older, and they’re just not able to meet the demands of bridges that we will be building today to meet the needs of the future ... We’re expecting vehicles to get heavier and wider and taller, and in order to meet future demands, we’re having to either refurbish or replace a great deal of our bridges,” Brooks said.

The eight bridge replacement project is expected to continue into the spring of 2022.

This project is separate from the “Seven Bridges” roundabout project at the intersection of Ga. 247, Ga. 11, Pio Nono Avenue and Houston Road, Brooks said.

Ahead of the weekend lane closures, motorists can expect to see signage, the release said. White barrels will be used to move traffic into the remaining open lane.

Motorists are urged to slow down and stay alert.

For information about alternate routes, motorists may download the free Georgia 511 app available for both iPhone and Android smart devices.