More details released on dates, layout of proposed ‘Seven Bridges’ roundabout project

As initially designed, the roundabout at the intersection of Ga. 247, Ga. 11, Pio Nono Avenue and Houston Road does not include signals at pedestrian crossings.

But adding pedestrian signals for those crossings is now under consideration after public input on the proposed roundabout at an open house earlier this week, said Penny Brooks, a Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson.

“There are lot factors that could either push them into a yea-or-nay kind of situation,” Brooks said. “It would add cost to the project, but if it’s deemed to be important safety-wise … It depends on the results of what they get from analyzing the situation.

“But they are looking into it,” she said.

Reaction to the roundabout was mixed among the 39 people who came out for the open house to view the plan documents, ask questions and comment on the proposal, Brooks said. Some were in favor, some opposed and others uncommitted, she said.

The major concern voiced was that roundabouts are confusing and that people don’t know how to drive through them, Brooks said.

That’s a typical response when roundabouts are proposed, but once motorists become familiar with them, the general response becomes that most think the intersection is safer, she said.

“We don’t just pick them out at random just because they’re the trendy new traffic device,” Brooks said. “There is method to the selection.”

So, what makes this particular intersection, commonly known as the “Seven Bridges” area by locals, a good candidate for a roundabout?

“The main reason why we studied this intersection in the first place was because we had concerns from Macon-Bibb leaders that feared there was a high-crash rate happening there,” Brooks said. “So we did a study ... Sure enough, it had a really high crash rate.”

A 2016 study found that in the preceding five years, 142 wrecks happened at the intersection.

“But the really distinguishing thing was the predominant type of crashes were rear-end collisions,” Brooks said. “There were some side-swipes, and some head-ons.”

The fact that most were rear-end crashes, Brooks said, told GDOT engineers a few things:

▪ Traffic is backing up at the lights.

▪ Motorists are going too fast to notice traffic is backing up and they’re hitting other vehicles from behind, or they’re driving distracted and hitting others from behind.

“What a roundabout does best is really kind of take care of ... those issues at the same time,” Brooks said. “It eliminates the backup because you have traffic perpetually flowing.”

Motorists may have to stop for a moment while a vehicle is passing in front of them, but then they can get into the roundabout and go, Brooks said. Motorists would also need to watch and stop for people using the pedestrian crossings.

One interesting feature of the roundabout is that the two strongest arteries will have straight-through lanes that run alongside the roundabout, Brooks noted.

“So, if there’s anybody who just needs to go from the southern artery to Broadway or needs to go from Pio Nono onto that southern arm you can just go straight through,” she said. “You don’t even have to go through the roundabout.”

Additionally, no detour route may be needed during construction, Brooks said.

“They actually are not anticipating needing any detour,” she said. “They have a plan to maneuver traffic around the construction as they’re building the roundabout.

“They’re trying to do it with as little inconvenience to motorists in that area as possible,” she said.

Negotiations for right of way acquisitions are expected to continue until next summer, with GDOT expected to bid the project out to select a contractor in the summer of 2021, Brooks said.

If the project is successfully bid out the summer of 2021, it could start as early as the fall of 2021, she said. The project is expected to take 18-months.

As initially designed, the project is estimated to cost $2.5 million to be paid for with state and federal money.

GDOT will continue to accept written statements from the public on the project until Sept. 6. Statements may be mailed to: Eric Duff, state environmental administrator, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 West Peachtree St. NW - 16th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30308.

