5 years. 142 wrecks. How to have your voice heard in ‘Seven Bridges’ roundabout project

The Georgia Department of Transportation has plans to make a deadly intersection in south Macon safer and it wants public feedback on its idea about how to make it happen.

The public is invited to drop in at the department’s district office at 4499 Riverside Drive between the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 27 to share thoughts on design plans and learn more about the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Ga. 247, Ga. 11, Pio Nono Avenue and Houston Road.

The convergence of roads, referred to by locals as the “Seven Bridges” area, has for years been a problem site for traffic.

A 2016 study found that in the preceding five years, 142 wrecks happened at the intersection.

The purpose of this location and design public information open house is to provide the public with an opportunity to view the project, ask questions, and comment on the project, according to a news release from GDOT.

The Macon-Bibb Commission signed off on plans for a traffic circle there in 2017, but at that time the funding was not certain. Funding has since been secured. The project is estimated to cost $2.5 million, paid for with state and federal money.

Construction is expected to start in 2021 and will take 18 months.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.