A $19 million bridge project and new roundabout planned in Bibb County, GDOT says
The Georgia Department of Transportation invested in a contract worth $19.5 million for a Bibb County bridge project.
There will be a total of four bridges and approaches, about a mile long, on US 41, State Route 11 and State Route 49 over Rocky Creek, Rocky Creek Overflow, Tobesofkee Creek and Tobesofkee Creek Overflow, according to a GDOT news release.
The project is expected to be completed in April 2022.
GDOT awarded a total of $173 million in Georgia construction projects in June. The bridge project in Bibb County was the second-largest investment project.
GDOT is also hosting an open house in Macon regarding a roundabout project.
They plan to convert the intersection of State Route 11, State Route 247, Houston Road, Pio Nono Avenue and Broadway into a multi-lane roundabout.
Residents can view the renderings, ask questions and comment on the project at the event.
The open house will be held on Aug. 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 4499 Riverside Drive.
