A $19 million bridge project and new roundabout planned in Bibb County, GDOT says

How roundabouts work Roundabouts, used in place of stop signs and traffic signals, are a type of circular intersection that can significantly improve traffic flow and safety, according to the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In this 2010 video, IIHS ex Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Roundabouts, used in place of stop signs and traffic signals, are a type of circular intersection that can significantly improve traffic flow and safety, according to the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In this 2010 video, IIHS ex

The Georgia Department of Transportation invested in a contract worth $19.5 million for a Bibb County bridge project.

There will be a total of four bridges and approaches, about a mile long, on US 41, State Route 11 and State Route 49 over Rocky Creek, Rocky Creek Overflow, Tobesofkee Creek and Tobesofkee Creek Overflow, according to a GDOT news release.

The project is expected to be completed in April 2022.

GDOT awarded a total of $173 million in Georgia construction projects in June. The bridge project in Bibb County was the second-largest investment project.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

GDOT is also hosting an open house in Macon regarding a roundabout project.

They plan to convert the intersection of State Route 11, State Route 247, Houston Road, Pio Nono Avenue and Broadway into a multi-lane roundabout.

Residents can view the renderings, ask questions and comment on the project at the event.

The open house will be held on Aug. 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 4499 Riverside Drive.