Warner Robins is proposing a property tax increase. Here’s how to make your voice heard

Attorney explains how to appeal your property tax assessment in Georgia Columbua, Ga., attorney Travis Hargrove with The Finley Firm explains the steps property owners can take to appeal their property value reassessments. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbua, Ga., attorney Travis Hargrove with The Finley Firm explains the steps property owners can take to appeal their property value reassessments.

The Warner Robins City Council is raising property taxes, although the millage rate is staying the same.

The state requires that when a local government sees revenue gains from reassessment of property values, it must roll back the millage rate accordingly or announce it as a tax increase. The city plans to keep the millage rate at 9.98 mills, but that is 3.59% over the rollback rate, according to a release sent by Mayor Randy Toms on Monday.

One mill equals $1 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Whether or not a property owner will actually pay more in taxes will depend on whether their assessment increased.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Houston County Commission and Houston County Board of Education have both taken the same action. Both left the millage rate the same as last year but had to hold public hearings announcing a tax increase over the rollback rate.

Three public hearings on the proposed tax increase will held at City Hall, 700 Watson Blvd., at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 26 and at noon Sept. 3.