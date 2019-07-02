Houston & Peach
Houston County wants a higher property tax instead of lower millage rate. 3 public hearings set.
The Houston County Board of Education is proposing to raise property taxes 2 percent, although the millage rate will stay the same.
The board is leaving the tax rate the same as last year at 13.297 mills, according to a release. However, state law requires the board to advertise it as a tax increase due to extra funds expected to be generated by increased property valuations.
Local governments with reassessment gains are required to either adjust the millage rate down accordingly or advertise a tax increase and hold three public hearings.
The increase is 2.01 percent, the release stated.
Properties are reassessed when sales trends show increasing prices.
Public hearings will be held at 6 p.m. July 8 and at 1 p.m. July 9 at the Houston County Board of Education, 1100 Main St. in Perry; and at noon July 25 at the Houston County Career Academy at 1311 Corder Road in Warner Robins.
