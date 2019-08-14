18-wheeler driver charged after woman killed in I-75 flying tire crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The driver of a tractor-trailer rig has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor, in a Sunday crash in which a lost tire from his rig crashed through the window of a woman’s car and killed her on Interstate 75 in Peach County.

Yurien Chavez Bello, 31, of Miami, Florida, also was charged with defective tires and unsafe vehicle/equipment, according to Peach County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

Bello was driving the 18-wheeler north on Interstate 75 just north of Byron when two tires flew off about 2 p.m. One of the tires went across the median and crashed into a southbound car, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

The car’s driver, Jennifer Thomas, 36, of Gray, was killed in the crash, Rooks said. Her child and her parents suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Telegraph archives were used in this report.