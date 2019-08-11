Woman killed after tire flies off 18-wheeler in Peach County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman died Sunday after a tire flew off a tractor trailer rig and crashed through to the window of her car.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said the accident happened on Interstate 75, just north of Byron, shortly before 2 p.m. He said an 18-wheeler was headed south when two tires flew off it. One of the tires went across the median and crashed into a car headed north.

Three other people in the vehicle were injured. The deceased woman’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Rooks said it isn’t known what caused the tires to come off the truck, but he said the Georgia State Patrol is investigating. He also said the truck driver stopped.