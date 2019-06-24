Houston & Peach
Warner Robins woman sentenced for stabbing girlfriend to death in front of cops
A Warner Robins woman was sentenced to life in prison after she pleaded guilty in connection to a December 2018 stabbing of her girlfriend.
Shaneka Renee Smith, 25, was charged with the killing of her domestic partner, Monis Howard-Roberts. Smith will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 30 years, according to a media release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.
On the morning Dec. 27, 2018, police arrived at the Foxwood Apartment Townhomes around 5:50 a.m., after Howard-Roberts placed an unwanted person 911 call.
“When (Howard-Roberts) opened the door, the suspect came down the stairs and stabbed her in front of the officers,” Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said.
The officers repeatedly told Smith to “drop the knife,” Parson said. When Smith ignored the commands, she was subdued by a Taser, but not before stabbing Howard-Roberts twice in the chest, according to a Macon.com report.
Howard-Roberts was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police were also called to the home on December 24. Smith was arrested on a misdemeanor battery-family violence warrant with Howard-Roberts listed as the victim, according to the release. Smith made bond and was released.
