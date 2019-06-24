Warner Robins woman sentenced for stabbing girlfriend to death in front of cops

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A Warner Robins woman was sentenced to life in prison after she pleaded guilty in connection to a December 2018 stabbing of her girlfriend.

Shaneka Renee Smith, 25, was charged with the killing of her domestic partner, Monis Howard-Roberts. Smith will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 30 years, according to a media release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

On the morning Dec. 27, 2018, police arrived at the Foxwood Apartment Townhomes around 5:50 a.m., after Howard-Roberts placed an unwanted person 911 call.

“When (Howard-Roberts) opened the door, the suspect came down the stairs and stabbed her in front of the officers,” Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said.

The officers repeatedly told Smith to “drop the knife,” Parson said. When Smith ignored the commands, she was subdued by a Taser, but not before stabbing Howard-Roberts twice in the chest, according to a Macon.com report.

Howard-Roberts was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were also called to the home on December 24. Smith was arrested on a misdemeanor battery-family violence warrant with Howard-Roberts listed as the victim, according to the release. Smith made bond and was released.

Smith was prosecuted by Houston D.A.’s Office Assistant D.A. Eric Z. Edwards.







“Abusive domestic relationships all-too-often escalate into life-threatening situations for the victim. In this case, Shaneka Smith escalated the violence to the point that Monis Howard-Roberts lost her life. Our hope is that today’s guilty plea and sentence are able to provide a some measure of justice and closure for the Howard-Roberts’ family,” Edwards said in a release.