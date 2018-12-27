Crime

Woman fatally stabs girlfriend in front of police hours after release from jail

By Liz Fabian

December 27, 2018 09:00 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Warner Robins, GA

A Warner Robins woman was fatally stabbed seconds after opening the door to police responding to her call for help.

The 31-year-old victim had called 911 about a domestic dispute early Thursday at the Foxwood Apartment Townhomes at 1436 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said.

Police arrived at the complex just before 5:50 a.m. Thursday.

“When she opened the door, the suspect came down the stairs and stabbed her in front of the officers,” Parson said. “Officers at that point deployed their Taser to eliminate the situation and stop it from happening.”

The names of the victim and the 25-year-old suspect have not yet been released.

The assailant, who is charged with murder, had been released from jail at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday where she had been booked on battery and obstruction charges, Parson said.

It was not immediately clear whether those charges were related to another incident with the victim.

Parson did confirm the couple had a history of domestic violence.

This is the ninth homicide in Warner Robins this year.

“It’s the most ever for the city of Warner Robins,” Parson said.

A Telegraph crew is on the way to the scene so come back to macon.com for updates on this breaking story.

Liz Fabian

Liz Jarvis Fabian has reported public safety issues in Middle Georgia for over 36 years. The former storm chaser and news anchor for The Weather Channel has won numerous awards including McClatchy President’s Awards for breaking news team coverage. Fabian was named Georgia AP’s best beat reporter in 2017.

  Comments  