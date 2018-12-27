Woman fatally stabs girlfriend in front of police hours after release from jail

A Warner Robins woman was fatally stabbed seconds after opening the door to police responding to her call for help.
The 31-year-old victim had called 911 about a domestic dispute early Thursday at the Foxwood Apartment Townhomes at 1436 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said.
Police arrived at the complex just before 5:50 a.m. Thursday.
“When she opened the door, the suspect came down the stairs and stabbed her in front of the officers,” Parson said. “Officers at that point deployed their Taser to eliminate the situation and stop it from happening.”
The names of the victim and the 25-year-old suspect have not yet been released.
The assailant, who is charged with murder, had been released from jail at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday where she had been booked on battery and obstruction charges, Parson said.
It was not immediately clear whether those charges were related to another incident with the victim.
Parson did confirm the couple had a history of domestic violence.
This is the ninth homicide in Warner Robins this year.
“It’s the most ever for the city of Warner Robins,” Parson said.
A Telegraph crew is on the way to the scene so come back to macon.com for updates on this breaking story.
