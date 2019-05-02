Second arrest made in slaying of U.S. Marine in Perry parking lot

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A second man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a U.S. Marine in Perry earlier this week.

Delvin Devon Ross, 24, was arrested and charged with party to the crime of murder at his Perry residence Wednesday night, according to a Perry police news release and his arrest and booking report.

Quavion Shaquil Rountree, 25, is charged with murder in the shooting of 20-year-old Pvt. Anahitdeep Singh Sandhu in the parking lot at King Villas apartments Sunday night.

He’s accused of shooting Sandhu several times with a pistol , according to arrest warrants.

Ross is accused of providing the pistol to Rountree, according to an arrest warrant. Ross allegedly approached Sandhu with Rountree, handed Rountree the pistol moments before the shooting and left the seen with Rountree in a vehicle, the warrant said.

Sandhu, of Kent, Washington, was stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina. He was in town visiting friends or family, police said.

Police have not said what may have prompted the shooting. Rountree lived at the apartment complex where Sandhu was shot.

Sandhu was assigned to Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224, Marine Aircraft Group 31 and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Perry police are investigating.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Perry police Detective Matt Cota at 478-988-2848 or 478-338-0254, or Capt. Heath Dykes at 478-988-2822 or 478-338-0253.