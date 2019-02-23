Parade in Warner Robins celebrates black history

Black history came alive along North Davis Drive on Saturday when some participants in a parade portrayed their favorite personalities from Barack and Michelle Obama to abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth.
Newly-appointed Councilman Larry Curtis Jr. portrayed retired four-star U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell in the Black History Month Parade.
The parade was sponsored by a nonprofit near and dear to his heart: Closing the Gap of Middle Georgia. He resigned as the group’s president before stepping into his new role on council. He filled the Post 6 seat vacancy created by the Jan. 26 death of Councilman Mike Davis.
His wife, Laura Curtis, who organized the parade, said the group’s purpose is to empower and improve communities in Houston and Peach counties. The group expects to expand its reach into Bibb County.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
“We hope the visitors take away just a little bit of history,” Laura Curtis said. She serves as the nonprofit’s secretary. “We hope that maybe today they learn something that they didn’t know about black history, and just the fact that Glosing the Gap, that we’re out here, and we’re trying to make a difference in our community.”
Tay and Kimberly Spivey portrayed the Obamas. The couple rode in a chauffeured limousine and their son served as their presidential bodyguard.
“They represent family,” Kimberly Spivey said of their choice of the former presidential couple to highlight. “They represent leadership, and that’s something that we represent.
“We are family people. We love leadership, and (Barack Obama) did a great job and he’s all about changing the world,” she said.
Gloria Johnson, 60, of Warner Robins, dressed up as Sojurner Truths, who escaped slavery with her infant daughter and became an abolitionist, women’s rights activist and author in the 1800s.
“It’s black history, but it’s history that isn’t in the books too much and being taught to our kids,” said Johnson, who joined nearly 100 participants in the parade. “So, it means a lot that they would get hands on and see what they could do as a people of color … and where they can go.”
The nonprofit had two announcers at the corner of Davis and Green streets, where most of those who came out for the parade gathered. Numerous groups were in the parade from the NAACP Houston County Branch to the Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter to fraternities and sororities to dance teams.
Organizers weren’t daunted by the misting rain or that the streets were lined sporadically by parade watchers. Great things come from small beginnings, and they expect the parade to become an annual event.
Phyliss Larry of Warner Robins was among those who came out to support the parade. Her son and members of her church, Fellowship Bible Baptist Church, were in it.
“It’s just important to just see ... the progress that has made and also to just be proud of our heritage and proud of where we are and what we’re doing,” said Larry from under the shelter of a large blue and white umbrella.
As Councilman Curtis passed by in a vehicle along the route, he said that events like the parade are important “so we can know our history and understand what’s going on.”
Mayor Randy Toms, who was driving, interjected, “We were just listening to a mom tell her son what some of these names mean and that’s what this is about it ... to educate people on some of the history we have here.”
Comments