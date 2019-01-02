Warner Robins man now faces murder charge in shooting death of friend

A Warner Robins man is now facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in the Sept. 29 shooting death of a friend.
Austin James, 23, was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the death of Joseph Westley McKinley, 24, in McKinley’s Franklin Square home in Warner Robins.
The two friends were apparently playing with a gun in the 2:15 a.m. shooting in which alcohol may have been a factor, police said then. McKinley suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died on the scene.
James was arrested on the new charges last week after a review of the case by a Houston County grand jury. The original charges were dismissed, according to Superior Court records.
James was released Friday from the Houston County jail on an additional $10,000 bond pending trial. Special conditions of the previous $25,000 bond remain and include electronic monitoring, a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, no weapons and no alcohol.
The order also requires James to reside at the home of his parents.
A native of Warner Robins, McKinley was a 2013 graduate of Veterans High School, was certified in both welding and commercial truck driving and worked for TMC Transportation, according to his obituary.
McKinley “was training in preparation to join the United States Army so that he could bravely protect his country and support his fiancé and their growing family,” his obituary stated.
Assistant District Attorney Eric Edwards, who is prosecuting the case, and Nick White, a Warner Robins attorney who prepared the bond order for James, could not be reached immediately for comment Wednesday.
