Man shot dead in the head at Warner Robins home; His friend charged with manslaughter

Two friends were apparently playing with a gun at a Warner Robins home early Saturday when one was fatally wounded.
The 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died on the scene, according to a Warner Robins police news release. His name was not immediately released.
Austin James, 23, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct, the release said.
Detectives believe the two men knew each other and were playing with the gun at the Franklin Square home, the release said. Alcohol may have been a factor in the 2:15 a.m. shooting, according to the release.
Several hours later, blood was still pooled on a concrete walkway leading to the front door of the home. Blood had spilled down a step, having saturated a front door mat and having spread down the walkway. White crime scene markers remained taped on the door and sides of the house at the entrance.
A man who answered a tap on a front window said that the shooting was accidental and that not all of the victim’s family had been notified. He said the victim and accused were friends. A police report also identified them as friends and the weapon as a handgun. The online report did not list their names.
A neighbor said she awoke about 9 a.m. Saturday to see yellow crime scene tape stretched across 102 Franklin Square and a police car parked out front.
Two pickup trucks were towed from the property Saturday afternoon under the supervision and escort of a Warner Robins police officer.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Josh Dokes at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments