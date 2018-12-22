Rapper Jeezy’s son ‘healing up’ after slashed in deadly altercation in Warner Robins

Jadarius Dykes, the son of rapper Jeezy, is “healing up” after he was injured in a deadly altercation in Warner Robins last Sunday.
“I’m still healing up … Just taking it a day at a time,” said Dykes when reached by telephone Saturday. “God is on my side.”
The 22-year-old said he suffered “cuts to the face, slash to the face” in the Dec. 16 altercation on Ridgestone Drive.
Dykes, who said he grew up in Warner Robins, declined to talk about the incident.
Officers responding to a 911 call of shots fired in the 300 block of Ridgestone Drive found 37-year-old Joel Lamar Graham with at least one gunshot wound, according to a Warner Robins police news release. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he later died.
An autopsy revealed Graham died from injuries sustained from two gunshot wounds.
Dykes was treated at the scene for “a possible knife wound to the face area,” the release said.
His Atlanta attorney Drew Findling said in a statement released to HipHopDX and other media:
“We are grateful to law enforcement for releasing Jadarius after their preliminary investigation. He continues to receive medical treatment for the injury he endured during the incident.”
Findling could not be reached for comment Saturday.
Dykes, who also goes by his father’s real last name of Jenkins, posted a selfie video on his Instagram Story on Thursday that showed an injury to his nose, People magazine reported.
The police incident report listed Dykes as a victim. His first name was spelled “Tadarius” in both the report and news release. The report also listed an Atlanta address for Dykes.
The incident remains under investigation, Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police, said in a text Saturday.
Police are also investigating two residential burglaries – possibly involving Graham - that occurred in the area around the same time, the release said.
Some of Jeezy’s videos have been filmed in Macon near where the rapper grew up as little Jay Wayne Jenkins. His “Where I’m From” video highlights Macon gangs.
Dykes, who described himself as a clothing designer and stylist, made a distinction between himself from his father.
“People really don’t know who I am. All they really see is Jeezy’s son,” Dykes told The Telegraph.. “They don’t know about my personal struggles- my trials and tribulations.”
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
