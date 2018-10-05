Warner Robins official will not be charged with making a threat, district attorney says

No charges will be brought against a Warner Robins official accused of threatening another city leader.
Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig announced Friday that he will not pursue a terroristic threat charge against Gary Lee, director of the city’s Economic Development Department, for comments allegedly made about Warner Robins Housing Authority CEO Sheryl Frazier.
During an Aug. 13 meeting, Lee “essentially said, ‘I’m going to cut her head off’ ” while talking about Frazier, according to the news release from Hartwig’s office.
Frazier was not present at the meeting that was attended by Mayor Randy Toms and various other department heads. Lee called Frazier a couple days later to apologize, saying he was not raised that way by his mother and grandmother, the release stated.
“After a complete review of the file, I see no evidence that the statement by Gary Lee was made with intent to terrorize Ms. Frazier, who, again, was not present and did not hear the comment,” Hartwig wrote in his release.
Lee was recently suspended two weeks without pay for the comments he made Aug. 13, Toms said last week.
