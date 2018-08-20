GBI investigating alleged threat by Warner Robins official

A city of Warner Robins department head is under investigation for an alleged threat against another official.
Gary Lee, director of the city’s Economic Development Department, is under investigation for comments directed at Sheryl Frazier, CEO of the Warner Robins Housing Authority. The alleged threats were made during a director’s meeting on Aug. 13, according to a release from the GBI.
Mayor Randy Toms was at the meeting but declined comment because he said it is a personnel issue. He did confirm that Lee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Neither Lee nor Frazier could immediately be reached for comment.
The GBI stated that the investigation was requested by the Warner Robins Police Department on Friday.
Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig.
Comments