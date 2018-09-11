“He was laying on the ground saying, ‘Help me. Help me,’ ” woman says of shooting victim

Ann Chappell was watching TV late Monday night in the living room of her Ravenwood Way home when she heard multiple gunshots ring out.
Chappell said she opened her front door to see two men, one with a black backpack over his shoulder, running down the street.
Another man, who’d been shot multiple times, was in the front yard of 212 Ravenwood Way on his stomach.
“He was laying on the ground saying, “Help me. Help me.,” Chappell said.
She could see a gaping gunshot hole in one of the victim’s legs.
The fleeing men ran around the corner, jumped into a waiting small car near Ravenwood Way and Mockingbird Lane and sped away, Chappell said.
The car may have been white or a light beige. It was hard to tell on the dark street, Chappell said.
Another neighbor said one of the suspects dropped the backpack. He said he heard that police had the backpack, along with some money that had been on the ground.
Arma McColumn, who said she witnessed the incident, said she had been told by police not to talk about it. Multiple residents, like McColumn and Chappell, called 911 after hearing, “Pow. Pow. Pow.”
Arriving Warner Robins police officers found 19-year-old Jayson Mossman-Lee with multiple gun shot wounds to the arm and legs. He was transported to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The suspects, described as two black males, were armed with a handgun when they knocked on the Ravenwod Way home shortly before 10 p.m. When those inside opened the door, the men demanded money and fled. Mossman-Lee was shot during the incident, according to the release.
“At this time, we believe this incident may have been drug related,” the release said. “Our investigation also leads us to believe those involved knew each other.”
Neighbors thought the woman who lived in the home also had been hurt - possibly hit in the head with a handgun. But police said in the release that no one else was injured.
Another neighbor, who identified herself only as the mother of the woman who lived in the home, said she also had been told by police not to talk about the incident.
Chappell said she had seen Mossman-Lee at the residence before and that he was a nice guy.
“It was a nightmare,” Chappell said. “You don’t think something like this would happen right near your home with kids inside.”
Neighbor Debra Culver said she was in bed when she heard multiple gunshots and her sister, Chappell, run to the door.
“I was scared,” Culver said.
The street had been roped off through the night as a crime scene technician gathered evidence in the neighborhood near Northside High School. At least eight evidence flags had marked the front lawn early Tuesday, but only some crime scene tape wrapped around a fence across the street remained by early afternoon.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Chad Pierce at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
