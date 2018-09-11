Person shot in Warner Robins neighborhood near Northside High

At least eight evidence flags marked a Warner Robins front lawn early Tuesday after a reported shooting the night before.
Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Warner Robins police were called to 212 Ravenwood Way, according to police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson.
One person was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound, Parson said.
The street was roped off through the night as a crime scene technician gathered evidence in the neighborhood near Northside High School.
