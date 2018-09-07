Man wounded in shooting on the north side of Warner Robins

A 19-year-old man was shot during an apparent argument Thursday night in Warner Robins.
About 11 p.m., police officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Elberta Road for a report of shots fired, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
Gary Bryant already had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle before officers arrived at the residence on the north side of town, the release stated.
Bryant suffered at least one gunshot wound to the leg, according to the release.
“At this time, officers believe there was an argument at that location that may have led to the shooting,” the release said.
Several residents at Tanglewood Apartments at 1005 Elberta Road reported hearing multiple gunshots.
“I didn’t even look out the window,” said one resident, who counted 11 shots fired. “I was scared.”
No other information was released by police by late Friday afternoon.
The apartment complex was the scene of the city’s first of five homicides so far this year.
Vincent Junior, 28, of Warner Robins, was shot dead in Apartment 90 on Jan. 13.
Daniel Bruce Franz II, of Warner Robins, is pending trial on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the slaying.
Officers are asking anyone with information about Thursday night’s shooting to call Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
