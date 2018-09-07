Man wounded in shooting on the north side of Warner Robins

A 19-year-old man was shot during an apparent argument Thursday night in Warner Robins.

At about 11 p.m., police officers were called to the 1000 block of Elberta Road for a report of shots fired, according to a news release form the Warner Robins Police Department.

Gary Bryant had already been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle before officers arrived at the street on the north side of town, the release stated.

Officers are asking anyone with information about what led to the shooting to call Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

