Armed woman who barricaded herself in her home, then got away is now in jail

An armed woman who barricaded herself in her Glenwood Avenue mobile home and then slipped out through a back window last week has been arrested.
Deborah Mary Winslette, 54, was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Tuesday without incident while in a parked sport utility vehicle near Ga. 96 and Karl Drive, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe.
“They were just following up on tips and leads that they’d been working ... that she was a passenger in that car,” Harlowe said.
Winslette is charged with two counts each of felony obstruction and terrorist threats against Houston County Cpl. Andrew Gunn and Cpl. James Erickson.
Winslette threatened, “You better get out of my house now before I shoot you!” before racking a shotgun and pointing it their direction, according to arrest warrants.
She’d been on the run since Thursday.
