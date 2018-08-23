Armed woman barricades self in home. Houston County sheriff’s tactical team on site.

An armed woman is holed up in a Glenwood Drive home after Houston County sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant.
The sheriff’s response team is on scene, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe, head of the patrol division.
No shots have been fired, Harlowe said.
The woman allegedly stuck a shotgun out a window.
The response team has thrown gas into the residence.
The incident began to unfold shortly before 2 p.m. when deputies arrived with a warrant for the woman’s arrest on an aggravated assault charge.
Several sheriff’s vehicles are on scene.
The name of the woman was not immediately released.
The residence is located on Glenwood Drive near Sylvia Avenue off South Houston Lake Road.
For more on this story, come back later to macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.
Comments