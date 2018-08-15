He shot a man three times at a Warner Robins motel; Now, he’s going to prison for life

A Macon man was sentenced to life without the possibility parole Wednesday in a killing at the Executive Inn motel in Warner Robins two years ago.
Artis Christian Jones, 40, was sentenced by Judge Edward D. Lukemire after a Houston County jury found Jones guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of felony.
Jones also picked up five years for the weapon conviction. Sate law requires that it run consecutive to the life sentence.
Jones was convicted of shooting D’Andre Nepoleon Willis, 52, three times July 20, 2016 while Willis was seated in a love seat in his room at the motel at 2079 Watson Blvd., according to a Houston County District Attorney’s Office news release. Willis was struck in the head, upper chest and hand.
A previous argument was believed to be the motive for the shooting, Warner Robins police have said.
“The senseless violence ... has forever impacted multiple lives,” Assistant District Attorney Greg Winters said in the release. “D’Andre Willis’ mother will never be able to hug her son again. Mr. Willis’ brother will never be able to speak to him again ... Jones’ premeditated actions have led him to a place he will remain until he dies - prison.“
