Stratford student struck by lightning earlier this month dies in Florida hospital

Stratford senior Walker Bethune died Wednesday night after being struck by lightning on July 17 while on vacation in Florida. The family announced the teenager’s death on his CaringBridge page.

Bethune was on vacation and was struck while walking on a Marco Island beach with his family, who was about three feet from him when he was hit.

He passed away peacefully listening to one of his favorite songs by the Allman Brothers Band, “Soulshine.”

“Our hearts feel an unimaginable pain, but through this journey you have taken with us, we hope that you have found inspiration to draw nearer to God,” the post on the CaringBridge page said. “We continue to feel your prayers, love, and comfort, and ask that in the coming days, weeks, and months that you will keep our family close in your prayers.”

Bethune was transported to a Miami hospital following the lightning strike. He showed signs of improvement late last week but the family updated that he was dealing with braining swelling.

The Stratford community held a vigil for Bethune on July 18 at the school. Earlier this week, a pair of third-grade students raised more than $500 through a lemonade stand. In addition to that, a GoFundMe was set up to help the family with more than $19,000 raised.