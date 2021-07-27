Macon teen struck by lightning develops brain swelling. His family is asking for prayers

A Macon teenager who was struck by lightning on July 17 in Florida is still in critical condition in a Miami hospital.

Walker Bethune was on vacation and was struck while walking on a Marco Island beach with his family, who was about three feet from him when he was hit.

According to Bethune’s CaringBridge page, the past weekend has been filled with ups and downs. There is currently swelling in Bethune’s brain which “is a setback” from how he was doing previously

Bethune has been able to blink and move around. Hospital staff were able to add a feeding tube after over a week of him not eating.

A pair of third-grade Stratford students, Lily Franco and Landri Edwards, raised nearly $600 for Bethune’s family by setting up a lemonade stand, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. More than $12,000 has been raised so far.