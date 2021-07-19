Macon teen in critical condition in Miami hospital after being struck by lightning

A Macon teen is in critical but stable condition after being struck by lightning on a family vacation in Florida Saturday afternoon.

Walker Bethune, 17, is a senior at Stratford Academy and a member of the cross country team. Bethune was in Marco Island, Florida when he was struck by lightning around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. His father reportedly administered CPR until first responders arrived.

Bethune was airlifted from a hospital in Naples to the Jackson Memorial Ryder Pediatric trauma center in Miami.

Stratford Academy held a prayer vigil on Sunday for Bethune at the school flagpole. The family asked for prayers for his heart and his kidneys, which were the most impacted by the lightning strike, Stratford head of school Logan Bowlds said at the vigil.