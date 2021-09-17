Local

No survivors from Wednesday night helicopter crash in dense forest north of Macon

There were no survivors in the crash of a helicopter with three people aboard that went down Wednesday night in remote forest east of the Ocmulgee River about 20 miles north of Macon, officials familiar with the incident said Friday.

Law enforcement officials have been tight-lipped about the crash for more than a day, but on Friday The Telegraph learned that the effort had since midday Thursday gone from a rescue effort to a salvage operation.

The identities of those aboard the chartered Robinson R66 chopper have yet to be made public, but they were expected to be divulged at a news conference early Friday afternoon.

It was unclear where the helicopter was traveling to or from.

The crash site in rural Jasper County lies about three miles east of the Ocmulgee River — northeast of Juliette and just south of Ga. Highway 83, which links Forsyth and Monticello.

The aircraft crashed before 9 p.m. Wednesday as heavy rain moved through the area. The cause of the wreck is not yet known.

People who live in the vicinity of the crash site reported hearing a low-flying aircraft around the time of the wreck.

