Searchers comb Middle Georgia forest for missing helicopter with 3 people on board

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as needed.

Rescue teams from across the region were searching Thursday for a helicopter that went missing late Wednesday in Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge about 20 miles north of Macon, law enforcement officials said.

The officials said the apparent crash site was deep in the woods in area below Ga. Highway 83, which runs between Forsyth and Monticello east of the Ocmulgee River.

One law enforcement source said there were possibly three people aboard the chopper — a pair of pilots and a passenger — and that the flight may have originated in Florida.

There was no immediate word on whether those on board survived.

