Macon man cutting storm-damaged trees is crushed, killed by falling limb

A 60-year-old Macon man was killed Wednesday afternoon when part of a tree he was cutting in the wake of Tropical Depression Fred fell and pinned him against a home.

The man who died, Marvin Little, 60, was trimming limbs at someone’s house at 3759 Travis Blvd., just west of Pio Nono Avenue and Rice Mill Road, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The incident happened about 1 p.m.

“A limb kicked back and ... pinned him between a tree and the house,” Jones said, adding that Little suffered “massive head trauma.”