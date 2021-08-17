Bibb County is no longer under a tornado warning

A tornado warning has been issues for Macon until 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. NWS

Macon, Payne and Skipperton are no longer under a tornado warning.

A severe thunderstorm, a remnant of Tropical Storm Fred, moved quickly through Middle Georgia early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning from 5:15-5:45 a.m. for the area. A storm capable of producing a tornado was located eight miles south of Macon, moving north at 30 miles an hour.

The Telegraph will update this story with any relevant road closures or damage reports. To report damage from the storm, send an email to breaking@macon.com.