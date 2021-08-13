Stratford Academy to hold tribute to student who died after being struck by lightning

A funeral for Walker Bethune is scheduled for Saturday and a memorial event Monday evening. The 17-year-old Stratford Academy rising senior was struck by lightning in July and died a few weeks later. Courtesy photo

Walker Bethune loved music.

The Stratford Academy rising senior’s affinity for Macon’s own Allman Brothers Band was well known. And so to honor Walker, who died last month after he was struck by lightning, family and friends will hold a concert at 8 p.m. Monday on Stratford’s practice football field (6010 Peake Road in Macon).

The event is open to the public and guests are encouraged to bring chairs or picnic blankets.

Bethune was in Marco Island, Florida, vacationing with his family when he was struck by lightning on July 17. He was airlifted from a hospital in Naples to the Jackson Memorial Ryder Pediatric trauma center in Miami and died July 28.

Stratford Academy is calling the evening “Let Your Soulshine for Walker,” a reference to Bethune’s love for the Allman Brothers Band. The service will feature musicians from Middle Georgia, and staff members, teachers, and coaches will share remarks.

Bethune’s funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Ingleside Baptist Church (834 Wimbish Road).

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Walker Bethune Scholarship Fund. To donate, visit projectgiving.net or call Stratford Academy at 478-477-8073.







Two fundraisers for the foundation are scheduled over the next week. The first is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The “Cars & Coffee” car show will feature food trucks, music and raffles.







A corn hole tournament is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Northway Church in Macon. To sign up, visit https://form.jotform.com/212146325790049.