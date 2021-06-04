Local
Need more activities for the summer? Here are 14 Middle GA festivals coming up in 2021
Summertime comes with many festivals and activities for Middle Georgians to participate in, and 2021 has plenty of events to offer.
Although schedules are tentative due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several festivals have set dates and have even announced concert lineups.
Here is a list of festivals happening in Middle Georgia in the summer and fall of 2021.
Georgia Peach Festival
The Georgia Peach Festival returns in 2021 to honor peach growers and how they contribute to Georgia’s economy. The festival splits events between Byron and Fort Valley.
When: June 4-5 in Fort Valley and June 12 in Byron
Where: Fort Valley and Byron
Cost: Free
More information:www.gapeachfestival.com
Bragg Jam
After canceling the Bragg Jam concert crawl in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bragg Jam board decided to host a smaller scale concert in 2021 called Bragg On.
When: July 31
Where: Coleman Hill Park
Cost: Free
More information: www.braggjam.org
Macon Film Festival
The Macon Film Festival features several independent films including Macon-made films as well as fulldome films. The festival transitioned to a virtual setting in 2020, but in 2021, they will be having a hybrid festival with both online and in-person events.
When: Aug. 19-22
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: Not released
More information: www.maconfilmfestival.com
Ocmulgee Indian Celebration
In the third week of September, the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration, which is one of the largest gatherings of Native Americans in the southeast, happens in Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.
When: Sept. 18-19
Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park
Cost: Not release
More information: www.nps.gov/ocmu/index.htm
Macon Pride
Although Macon Pride was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group has several events planned for Macon Pride 2021.
When: Sept. 23-26
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: Free admission to some events
More information: www.maconpride.org
GABBAfest
The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association hosts a festival in Macon every year as part of their mission to preserve Georgia’s Allman Brothers Band history.
When: Sept. 23-26
Where: Several locations in Macon including The Big House Museum and the Grand Opera House
Cost: Regular weekend presale - $75, VIP tickets - $165
More information: www.gabbafest.org
Macon Beer Festival
The Macon Beer Festival has grown from 16 beers with around 100 people to a variety of around 100 craft beers and wines. The festival supports Pints for Prostates, a grassroots campaign to raise awareness about prostate cancer among men. The 2020 festival was postponed to 2021.
When: October 2021
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: Not released
More information: themaconbeerfest.org
Georgia National Fair
The 32nd Georgia National Fair is planned for October 2021 at the fairgrounds, but no events or ticket prices have been released.
When: Oct. 7-17
Where: Georgia National Fairgrounds
Cost: Not released
More information: www.georgianationalfair.com
Oktoberfest
The City of Perry hosts an annual Oktoberfest celebration featuring traditional Oktoberfest foods like brats and beer, live music and competitions such as yodeling or a sausage eating contest.
When: Oct. 23
Where: Old Courthouse Square, Perry
Cost: Free admission
More information: www.visitperry.com/event-details/oktoberfest
Central Georgia Greek Festival
The Central Georgia Greek Festival has set a tentative date for its 2021 celebration where people can enjoy live music and authentic Greek food and art.
When: Oct. 22-24
Where: Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 859 1st Street
Cost: Free admission
More information: www.holycrossga.org/festival
Jazz & Arts on Riverdale
The Jazz Association of Macon hosts an annual Jazz & Arts on Riverdale festival that features art, music, food and plenty of activities for children.
When: Oct. 23
Where: 200 block of Riverdale Drive
Cost: Free admission
More information: www.maconjazz.org/jazz-arts-on-riverdale
Deep Roots Festival
The Deep Roots Festival is an annual celebration of art and music in downtown Milledgeville featuring a kid playzone, a barbeque contest and live music.
When: Oct. 23
Where: Milledgeville Main Street
Cost: $6 prior to festival, $8 at the door, after 5 pm tickets are $15
More information: www.visitmilledgeville.org/event/deep-roots-festival/6750/
Green Tomato Festival
The Green Tomato Festival celebrates the City of Juliette’s Hollywood fame from the movie Fried Green Tomatoes and the Whistle Stop Cafe featuring crafts, food and more.
When: Oct. 23-24
Where: Downtown Juliette
Cost: Free admission
More information: www.forsyth-monroechamber.com/events/details/green-tomato-festival-10-23-2021-6556
Macon Burger Week
Macon Burger Week was one of the few events in 2020 that wasn’t canceled. The event challenges local restaurants to create burgers for a chance to win the title of Macon Burger Week Champ. Participants in burger week try the different burgers and vote on which one is the best.
When: Usually in November
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: Burgers were $7 each in 2020
More information: maconburgerweek.com
If you know about another fall festival that should be added to this list, email reporter Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com.
