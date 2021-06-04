Need more activities for the summer? Here are 14 Middle GA festivals coming up in 2021

Summertime comes with many festivals and activities for Middle Georgians to participate in, and 2021 has plenty of events to offer.

Although schedules are tentative due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several festivals have set dates and have even announced concert lineups.

Here is a list of festivals happening in Middle Georgia in the summer and fall of 2021.

Georgia Peach Festival

Bella Grace Sanders of Forsyth, the 2016 Tiny Miss Georgia Peach, gets a sample of the 800-pound peach cobbler at last year’s Peach Festival in Fort Valley. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

The Georgia Peach Festival returns in 2021 to honor peach growers and how they contribute to Georgia’s economy. The festival splits events between Byron and Fort Valley.

When: June 4-5 in Fort Valley and June 12 in Byron

Where: Fort Valley and Byron

Cost: Free

More information:www.gapeachfestival.com

Bragg Jam

JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 07/27/2019: Nathan Hussey, lead vocalist with “All Get Out,” performs with the band July 27 during Bragg Jam at the Hargray Capitol Theatre. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

After canceling the Bragg Jam concert crawl in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bragg Jam board decided to host a smaller scale concert in 2021 called Bragg On.

When: July 31

Where: Coleman Hill Park

Cost: Free

More information: www.braggjam.org

Macon Film Festival

Hundreds of independent films and fulldome offerings are part of the hybrid 2020 Macon Film Festival marking its 15th anniversary beginning Aug. 13 and running for 17 days. Photo provided

The Macon Film Festival features several independent films including Macon-made films as well as fulldome films. The festival transitioned to a virtual setting in 2020, but in 2021, they will be having a hybrid festival with both online and in-person events.

When: Aug. 19-22

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: Not released

More information: www.maconfilmfestival.com

Ocmulgee Indian Celebration

Ocmulgee Indian Celebration will be held Sept. 21-22 at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon. Special to The Telegraph

In the third week of September, the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration, which is one of the largest gatherings of Native Americans in the southeast, happens in Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.

When: Sept. 18-19

Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

Cost: Not release

More information: www.nps.gov/ocmu/index.htm

Macon Pride

Joshua Arrington of Wrens joined Downtown Macon Pride on Saturday as part of Pride Month to celebrate the LGBTQ community. “It’s just a good place to be able to express yourself and be who are you - especially for the younger generations who didn’t grow up the way a lot of us did with having to hide who were growing up,” Arrington said. “I think it’s important for the young generations to know it’s OK to be who you are.” Becky Purser bpurser@macon.com

Although Macon Pride was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group has several events planned for Macon Pride 2021.

When: Sept. 23-26

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: Free admission to some events

More information: www.maconpride.org

GABBAfest

Jimmy Hall will perform as a special guest at GABBAfest.

The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association hosts a festival in Macon every year as part of their mission to preserve Georgia’s Allman Brothers Band history.

When: Sept. 23-26

Where: Several locations in Macon including The Big House Museum and the Grand Opera House

Cost: Regular weekend presale - $75, VIP tickets - $165

More information: www.gabbafest.org

Macon Beer Festival

Macon Beer Festival goers watch Bryan Danely knock back a Tybee Island Blonde en route to a victory in the beer mile run Saturday. Before the start of each quarter mile, contestants had to drink a 12-ounce brew. Danely said lots of training was the key to his win as most of the 2,000 attendees sopped up suds from about 50 brewers along shady spots on Poplar Street. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

The Macon Beer Festival has grown from 16 beers with around 100 people to a variety of around 100 craft beers and wines. The festival supports Pints for Prostates, a grassroots campaign to raise awareness about prostate cancer among men. The 2020 festival was postponed to 2021.

When: October 2021

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: Not released

More information: themaconbeerfest.org

Georgia National Fair

JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 10/05/2017: The world’s largest traveling ferris wheel standing at over 150 feet dwarfs the clock tower at the Georgia National Fair. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

The 32nd Georgia National Fair is planned for October 2021 at the fairgrounds, but no events or ticket prices have been released.

When: Oct. 7-17

Where: Georgia National Fairgrounds

Cost: Not released

More information: www.georgianationalfair.com

Oktoberfest

The City of Perry hosts an annual Oktoberfest celebration featuring traditional Oktoberfest foods like brats and beer, live music and competitions such as yodeling or a sausage eating contest.

When: Oct. 23

Where: Old Courthouse Square, Perry

Cost: Free admission

More information: www.visitperry.com/event-details/oktoberfest

Central Georgia Greek Festival

The annual Central Georgia Greek Festival Oct. 13-15 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Macon. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

The Central Georgia Greek Festival has set a tentative date for its 2021 celebration where people can enjoy live music and authentic Greek food and art.

When: Oct. 22-24

Where: Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 859 1st Street

Cost: Free admission

More information: www.holycrossga.org/festival

Jazz & Arts on Riverdale

The Jazz Association of Macon hosts an annual Jazz & Arts on Riverdale festival that features art, music, food and plenty of activities for children.

When: Oct. 23

Where: 200 block of Riverdale Drive

Cost: Free admission

More information: www.maconjazz.org/jazz-arts-on-riverdale

Deep Roots Festival

Enjoy music, art, vendors and more Saturday at Milledgeville’s Deep Roots Festival. Sam Kala Special to The Telegraph

The Deep Roots Festival is an annual celebration of art and music in downtown Milledgeville featuring a kid playzone, a barbeque contest and live music.

When: Oct. 23

Where: Milledgeville Main Street

Cost: $6 prior to festival, $8 at the door, after 5 pm tickets are $15

More information: www.visitmilledgeville.org/event/deep-roots-festival/6750/

Green Tomato Festival

Lee Andrews, “Lew-e the Clown”, makes a balloon animal at the 2016 Green Tomato Festival in Juliette Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

The Green Tomato Festival celebrates the City of Juliette’s Hollywood fame from the movie Fried Green Tomatoes and the Whistle Stop Cafe featuring crafts, food and more.

When: Oct. 23-24

Where: Downtown Juliette

Cost: Free admission

More information: www.forsyth-monroechamber.com/events/details/green-tomato-festival-10-23-2021-6556

Macon Burger Week

Ocmulgee Brewpub added the Juliette to its everyday menu after it won the Burger Week contest last year. Justin Baxley jbaxley@macon.com

Macon Burger Week was one of the few events in 2020 that wasn’t canceled. The event challenges local restaurants to create burgers for a chance to win the title of Macon Burger Week Champ. Participants in burger week try the different burgers and vote on which one is the best.

When: Usually in November

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: Burgers were $7 each in 2020

More information: maconburgerweek.com

If you know about another fall festival that should be added to this list, email reporter Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com.