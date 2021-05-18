GoFundMe page created to pay for final expenses of Macon woman killed in car wreck

21-year-old Sidney Compagines was found dead in a car crash off Lower Thomaston Road in west Bibb County Saturday afternoon. Compagines had been missing since Friday morning.

Friends and family members are raising money to pay for the final expenses of a Macon woman who died in a car crash Friday morning.

The GoFundMe page was initially started to pay a private investigator to find 21-year-old Sidney Compagines, who was last seen leaving a restaurant on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Compagines’ body was found in her car off of Lower Thomaston Road in west Bibb County Saturday afternoon by her uncle. Her 2018 Toyota Corolla had run off the road and crashed in the woods, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The goal is to raise $10,000 for Compagines’ final expenses. To view the GoFundMe, visit www.gofund.me/ed7404de.

“We are heartbroken for Christy and the rest of Sidney’s family. We are leaving this active, please feel free to continue to donate as this money will be going directly to the family for any necessary expenses. They are in everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” wrote Shari Hoffman, the GoFundMe page organizer.

Investigators have not released the cause of the crash.