Missing Macon woman found dead in car crash off Lower Thomaston Road, coroner says

A Macon woman missing since early Friday morning has been found dead in a single-vehicle crash in west Bibb County Saturday afternoon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the body of 21-year-old Sidney Compagines was found in her car off of Lower Thomaston Road in west Bibb County. Her 2018 Toyota Corolla had run off the road and crashed in the woods, Jones said.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Compagines after her family reported her missing Friday evening. She was last seen leaving the fast food restaurant Cook Out on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard early Friday morning. Her family members contacted police when she didn’t show up for her shift Friday evening at a local hospital.

Telegraph reporter Justin Baxley contributed to this story.

Caleb Slinkard
