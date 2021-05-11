Friends, family raising money for daughter of woman found shot to death in Centerville

Friends of a former Georgia Air National Guard master sergeant who was shot and killed last week are raising money to send her daughter to college.

Master Sgt. Katherine Price was found dead in her house by police on May 4. Friends are raising money for her daughter, Kamia Ridley, to help cover college expenses.

“If you knew Kat you knew how much she loved her kids; she would post pictures and videos weekly,” said Marquita Miller, creator of the GoFundMe page.

Miller, Ridley’s cousin, wrote that all donations will go toward Ridley’s college expenses at either Savannah State University or Kennesaw State University. Ridley graduates from Northside High School this spring.

The goal is to raise $10,000 before Ridley leaves for college in the fall. To view the GoFundMe, visit gf.me/v/c/x4fr/kamia-ridleys-college-fund.

Police were called to the Price’s house at 100 Arbor Creek in the Old Stone Crossing subdivision last Tuesday.

Centerville police arrived on the scene after getting a call from Timothy Price, a 41-year old Byron man, saying he shot his wife, Katherine, 36, of Warner Robins, and needed help. Police police entered the home and found Timothy and Katherine dead from gunshot wounds.

The GBI has been asked to assist in the investigation.