Centerville police find man, woman dead in home after standoff

A standoff Tuesday morning ended with two people dead inside of a Centerville home in the 100 block of Arbor Creek in the Old Stone Crossing subdivision.

Centerville police arrived on the scene after getting a call from a man saying he shot his wife and needed help, according to 13WMAZ. Police tried to speak to the man once on scene, but no one responded.

The police deployed tear gas in an attempt to force the man outside. When he did not leave the house, Centerville police entered and found the man and woman dead.

The GBI has been asked to assist in the investigation.

The Telegraph will update when more details are made available.