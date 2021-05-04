Crime

Centerville police find man, woman dead in home after standoff

Centerville

A standoff Tuesday morning ended with two people dead inside of a Centerville home in the 100 block of Arbor Creek in the Old Stone Crossing subdivision.

Centerville police arrived on the scene after getting a call from a man saying he shot his wife and needed help, according to 13WMAZ. Police tried to speak to the man once on scene, but no one responded.

The police deployed tear gas in an attempt to force the man outside. When he did not leave the house, Centerville police entered and found the man and woman dead.

The GBI has been asked to assist in the investigation.

The Telegraph will update when more details are made available.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service