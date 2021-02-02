These Bibb County restaurants earned top scores from the health department

Bibb County restaurants scored scored “A’s” and “B’s” during the last round of Georgia Department of Health inspections.

Not a single restaurant received a “C” or a failing grade of “U” on their last inspection from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, according the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.

Northside Cheers at 3852 Northside Drive and Poperazzi Fish and More food truck earned perfect scores of 100. This report generally includes eateries that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

A near perfect score of 99 was earned by Southern Vegan Soul Cafe at 3348 Vineville Ave.

Other restaurants earning “A’s” include:

Shurling Seafood, 737 Shurling Drive, Score: 98

Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Mosley Dixon Road, Score: 96

Chen’s Wok, 1080 Gray Highway, Score: 95

The Back Burner Restaurant, 2242 Ingleside Ave., Score: 94

Osaka Sushi and Hibachi, 1530 Mercer University Drive, Suite 600, Score: 94

WNB Factory, 610 North. Ave., Score 92

Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More, 1530 Rocky Creek Drive, Score: 91

K’s Fish & More, 3047 Hartley Bridge Road, Suite A, Score 91

Cod Tail, 1034 Gray Highway, Score: 91

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

An “A” is given for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” A score of 80 to 89 is considered “satisfactory compliance” for a grade of “B,” while a “C” is given for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.