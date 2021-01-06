Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival is back for 2021. Here’s info on events, tickets

After canceling last year’s International Cherry Blossom Festival due to COVID-19, organizers announced the 2021 iteration is still slated to run from March 19-28.

A schedule of events has been posted to the festival’s website, and the Party in the Park headliner will be announced on Jan. 15. Tickets go on sale on the festival website on Feb. 5. Event and vendor applications are available now.

According to a social media post from the festival, “All events will be held outdoors following CDC safety guidelines.”

Macon-Bibb County currently has a mask mandate in place tied to a public health emergency declaration from Gov. Brian Kemp. The declaration expires on Jan. 8, but Kemp has repeatedly renewed the declaration.

The Cherry Blossom Festival was the first major event canceled in Middle Georgia due to the pandemic. The cancellations cut into Bibb County’s hotel/motel tax revenue, a portion of which goes to organizations likes VisitMacon, the Tubman Museum and the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

The festival’s 2021 pin was designed by artist Natalie Bradley, who lives in Oglethorpe and owns a boutique in Montezuma.