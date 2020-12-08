Hancock, Jasper counties report significant increases in COVID-19 rates

The North Central Health District, an arm of the Georgia Department of Public Health that oversees 13 Middle Georgia counties, released its weekly COVID-19 report on Monday, covering a two-week reporting period between Nov. 16-29. The previous two-week period was Nov. 2-15.

In that report, the NCHD noted significant increases in the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in Hancock, Twiggs and Jasper counties. Bibb and Houston counties also reported increases in their case rate, while Monroe, Peach and Baldwin had fewer new COVID-19 cases in the second half of November. Here’s a list of case rates by county, as well as the percentage of increases or decreases between the two reporting periods:

Hancock: 874 (+152%) Jasper: 527 (+85%) Washington: 358 (-25%) Peach: 311 (-10%) Monroe: 291 (-8%) Bibb: 269 (+11%) Houston: 258 (+8%) Baldwin: 228 (-9%) Twiggs: 220 (+100%) Putnam: 197 (+8%) Wilkinson: 177 (-30%) Jones: 171 (-21%) Crawford: 154 (0%)

Warner Robins expects service delays due to COVID-19

The City of Warner Robins is warning residents about potential delays at City Hall due to a spike in COVID-19 exposures. According to an email from a city spokeswoman, the city’s drive-thru service was closed Monday and Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday.

Payments can be made through the drive-thru, when it is reopened, the night box, by phone (844-680-5656) or online at the city’s website wrga.gov. Warner Robins is suspending disconnections and will waive late fees for utility payments until Feb. 1, although bills are not canceled. Residents can access new account and disconnect forms at wrga.gov or by emailing Mandy Stella (mstella@wrga.gov) or Pam McKinney (pmckinney@wrga.gov).

The email noted that city first responders have not experienced a significant increase in coronavirus exposures.

United Kingdom begins vaccination process

The first non-trial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given to two United Kingdom residents Tuesday, historic first vaccinations after the U.K. approved distribution of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Associated Press reports that the U.S. could issue emergency authorization for the vaccine by the end of the week. Georgia plans to distribute vaccines first to healthcare workers, first responders and people at high risk of contracting and dying from the coronavirus.

Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have said they intend to be vaccinated publicly to boost confidence in the vaccine’s efficacy.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 24,079 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Tuesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 24,079. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 7,802

Deaths: 784. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 72.84% of hospital beds were in use, 84.5% of ICU beds were in use and 41.2% of adult ventilators were in use.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia.

Bibb 7,802 cases - 224 deaths





Houston 4,603 - 104





Baldwin 2,601- 70





Laurens 2,333- 110





Washington 1,022 - 20

Peach 998 - 28

Monroe 964 - 59





Jones 793 - 20

Dodge 741 - 40

Bleckley 565 - 30





Wilkinson 433 - 18





Pulaski 393 - 25





Macon 316 - 15





Twiggs 265 - 15





Crawford 250 - 6





DPH reported 3,709 new cases across the state and 20 new deaths Tuesday.